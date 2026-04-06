Man charged with homicide by DUI after allegedly fleeing crash that left 2 Pennsylvania fire chiefs dead

BALTIMORE — Pennsylvania prosecutors have arrested a man less than 48 hours after allegedly crashing into and killing two on-duty fire chiefs.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams confirmed to WMAR-2 News that 26-year-old Alexander Sepulveda Rivera has been charged with two counts of homicide by DUI.

Rivera was reportedly behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry that struck a utility vehicle occupied by Walnuttown Fire Company Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick Jr.

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The pair was actively searching for a missing woman along Route 222, roughly 45 miles outside of Philadelphia, when they were hit.

Rivera is accused of fleeing the crash scene.

According to ABC27-WHTM, police found a crack pipe on Rivera, who admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

He's now being held on $500,000 bail.