2 Pennsylvania fire chiefs killed in crash while searching for missing person

FLEETWOOD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania fire department is grieving the tragic loss of two chiefs killed in the line of duty on Saturday evening.

Chief Jeffory L. Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick each headed up the Walnuttown Fire Company in Berks County.

The pair was assisting in the search of a missing person when their departmental Utility Task Vehicle was struck by a car, according to the Lehigh County Coroner, Daniel A. Buglio.

Autopsies on both men will be conducted on Monday, April 6.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

