Long TSA security lines at BWI Airport cause panic for travelers amid severe national officer shortages

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Travelers at BWI Airport faced massive security lines and closed checkpoints Sunday afternoon, with some waiting over an hour despite online trackers showing much shorter wait times.

WATCH LIVE: Long TSA line wait times

Long TSA line wait times

The TSA security line wrapped around the airport, with people sometimes forced to wait just outside the doors during the Sunday evening rush.

Two checkpoints and the TSA PreCheck line were closed.

Some travelers arrived hours early but still worried they would miss their flights.

The Department of Homeland Security said 400 TSA officers have quit, and an estimated 10% of the TSA workforce called out sick last Friday.

To alleviate the long lines, ICE agents will be deployed to specific airports, though it is unclear exactly where.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the TSA and received a statement from Lauren Bis, the DHS acting assistant secretary for public affairs, which did not include any specific locations.

Travelers were asked how they feel about the potential deployment of ICE agents, and reactions were a mixed bag.

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