Free ride to the polls: MTA waives fares on Election Day

The Maryland Transit Administration is helping get people to the polls by waiving fares on Election Day.

Residents can ride Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, and Mobility services for free all day.

Before heading out, voters should check their assigned polling place location and can use the free Transit app to plan their trip.

The app provides real-time service information, predicted arrival times, and step-by-step navigation.

Lime is also offering free rides to Baltimore voters.

Use code VOTE26 in the Lime app for two free rides of up to 30 minutes each.

Polls in Maryland are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

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