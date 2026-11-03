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Free ride to the polls: MTA waives fares on Election Day

MTA BUS
Ray Strickland
MTA BUS
MTA BUS
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The Maryland Transit Administration is helping get people to the polls by waiving fares on Election Day.

Residents can ride Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, and Mobility services for free all day.

Before heading out, voters should check their assigned polling place location and can use the free Transit app to plan their trip.

The app provides real-time service information, predicted arrival times, and step-by-step navigation.

Lime is also offering free rides to Baltimore voters.

Use code VOTE26 in the Lime app for two free rides of up to 30 minutes each.

Polls in Maryland are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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