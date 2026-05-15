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Latest Headlines for Friday, May 15, 2026

Latest Headlines
WMAR
Latest Headlines
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday, May 15, 2026. A cool start to the day with heat on the way. Here are your latest headlines.

Latest Headlines for Friday, May 15, 2026

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