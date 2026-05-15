BALTIMORE — Happy Friday, May 15, 2026. A cool start to the day with heat on the way. Here are your latest headlines.
- Woman killed in Cantonsville home identified
- 16-yr-old, 19-yr-old have life-threatening injuries after being shot in an Owings Mills drive-by Thursday
- More families say Baltimore City Schools failed their special needs children
- MDTA to hold Key Bridge rebuild virtual industry forum to display contracting approach for new bridge
- Forecast
Latest Headlines for Friday, May 15, 2026