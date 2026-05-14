MDTA to hold Key Bridge rebuild virtual industry forum to display contracting approach for new bridge

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority plans to hold a virtual industry forum to display the anticipated contracting approach for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Discussions on how upcoming work will be divided into multiple contracts will also occur.

The forum is set for Tuesday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to officials, designs for the new Key Bridge have passed the 70% milestone, meaning restructuring the procurements into multiple contracts will allow for more competition within the contracting community, giving the local workforce a chance to expedite the award of new contracts.

The forum will also include a presentation from the MDTA, followed by a Q&A session on the contracting approach, procurement process and contract packages.

On April 28, WMAR-2 News learned that the company Maryland contracted for Phase 1 of the Key Bridge rebuild, Kiewit, would not stay on for Phase 2.

The MDTA said in a statement that through negotiations with Kiewit, it became clear that the company's proposal for Phase 2 construction was "unacceptable, far exceeding the state's independent cost estimates."

RELATED: Maryland to switch contractors for next phase of Key Bridge rebuild

"Let me be absolutely clear: work will not stop, we will not slow down, and we will secure the right partners to complete this mission," Governor Wes Moore said. "The Francis Scott Key Bridge will be rebuilt safely, quickly, and cost efficiently – no exceptions."

Registration for the forum is now open, and for those who wish to attend, they can click here.