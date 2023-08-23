Key commission deals major blow to BGE's external regulator plan

BALTIMORE — A big win for Baltimore residents opposing BGE's plan to install external gas regulators.

On Tuesday the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP) voted to block outside installations in historic districts without the property owner's prior consent.

The topic of external gas regulators has picked up steam over the last few months.

Many residents don't want them, but BGE says they're more safe and reliable.

Neighbors in Federal Hill took BGE to court, accusing the company of threatening to shut off power to those who refused the service.

Some even went to jail for trying to deny BGE access, although all charges were later dropped.

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge later issued a temporary restraining order barring BGE from turning off power or installing new gas regulators outside the homes of those opposed.

The lawsuit has recently grown by the hundreds and is still ongoing.

It's now gotten the attention of City and State lawmakers, as well as the Maryland Public Service Commission.

The Commission, who previously approved BGE's plan, heard testimony from opponents earlier this month and have yet to rule on the matter.

Meanwhile the Baltimore City Council has introduced a pair of bills similar to the ruling passed down by CHAP.

The dispute all stems from a 2021 lawrequiring new gas service regulators to be installed outside rather than inside a home.

For now CHAP will still allow exterior regulators to be placed outside properties containing six or more units.

"This is a good day for the good guys," said attorney Thiru Vignarajah, whose representing the residents. "CHAP has rejected BGE's claim that external regulators are necessary for safety and prioritized the informed choice of homeowners. But this is only one victory in a broader campaign. After all, CHAP's courageous decision safeguards homes only in certain historic neighborhoods -- ultimately every resident should have that same choice."