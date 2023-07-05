Hundreds of people join lawsuit against BGE external regulators

BALTIMORE — BGE's gas regulators stick out from homes no more than a few feet.

According to the utility company, this pipe needs to be installed to handle their high pressure system.

But neighbors on Smallwood aren't happy with the new pipe, saying since they went in, there have been issues.

"A small minuscule leak was detected, so BGE covered that but when it came time to turn the oven on it won't relight," said Adrienne Smith.

Smith says she and her neighbors tried to organize and resist the BGE installation of the regulators last fall.

She says the utility company shut off her gas in response to her refusal to let them install it.

"After that, they got very angry and retaliated against us by turning off our gas early, claiming that we were not cooperating when they were standing up, people all over the block who have jobs. It was a constant problem," said Smith.

According to people suing BGE, this is what happens when they resist the regulators being installed.

BGE did release a statement saying:

Customers were notified in advance that their service would be disconnected if they prevent BGE from accessing its equipment or if they refuse to comply with BGE's requirement to safely provide gas service as provided in BGE's service tariff. BGE

According to the group's attorney, Thiru Vignarajah, BGE can no longer shut off someone's gas service because they don't want a regulator.

The attorney says they'll have a hearing on Monday and that more than 300 people have joined the lawsuit.