Public Service Commission hears BGE and community testimony about gas regulators

BALTIMORE — The issue around BGE installing gas regulators outside peoples homes has been a controversial topic for months now.

On Tuesday the Public Service Commission held a hearing to discuss the concerns of residents and hear BGE's side of the story.

After multiple arrests were made a few months ago for protesting BGE installing the gas regulators, residents say they were bullied into complying to their demands and they're asking the PSC to change that.

"All of this community advocacy started by asking questions and not receiving answers, said Claudia Towles, a Fells Point resident. "This is not an installation that was required moreover, they were threatening and using their ability to shut peoples gas off, coerce compliance, and acceptance of these regulators."

Residents and some city leaders stood in solidarity with people against the gas infrastructure upgrades by BGE causing gas regulators to be installed outside the residential homes.

"Our communities have been bullied by this company and we're pushing back," Councilman Zeke Cohen said.

"We want the PSC to come out and say that these installations on the exterior should not be forced upon customers," Towles said.

Some of the people claiming BGE forced the upgrades by telling people they had to comply instead of giving them the option as to where the regulator should be installed.

"Some people might want it on the outside, others might it on the inside," Towles said.

Now some who are stuck with exterior gas regulators say they've suffered property damage that's never been repaired. Other worried about gas regulators being tampered with or if an accident happens near one of the regulators it potentially posing an even bigger issue of an explosion.

"We took it upon ourselves to do the work and to bring the people in who could analyze this and share the findings there is no compelling reason that the installation in an urban dense environment are safer on the exterior of our facades," Towles said.

"These are your customers, and it is terrible customer service to ignore the people that pay your bills," Cohen said. "Give the residents what they need, which is both safety and peace of mind."

Everyone there representing the community says they hope the PSC will demand BGE to compromise with the residents, allowing them more input on where the regulators will be installed either inside or outside their homes.

Tuesday was for the Public Service Commission to take testimony and begin to deliberate, a ruling will be made at a later date.