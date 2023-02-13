Judge affirms two of Nick Mosby's ethics violations, reverses one

In a court hearing Monday afternoon, a judge heard more arguments from both lawyers for Nick Mosby and for the Baltimore City Board of Ethics.

The Board of Ethics had found last May that City Council President Nick Mosby had violated three ethics rules in relation to a fund set up to raise money for both Nick Mosby and his wife, then-State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Following the arguments, the judge announced his ruling, affirming the first and third rule violations, but saying the board erred on the second rule violation.

The first rule violation had to do with Mosby's not disclaiming any interest in or benefit from the fund.

The second rule violation, that the judge found to be in error, had to do with donors to the fund. Because of a lack of evidence that Nick Mosby had any direct control of the fund, the judge did not affirm this finding.

The third rule violation had to do with the fact that, following Mosby's documented awareness, and not having distanced himself in any way from the fund, he did not disclose his interest in the fund on financial forms.