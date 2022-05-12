Watch
Ethics Board finds City Council President Nick Mosby violated law by accepting donations for personal legal defense

WMAR Staff
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:52:38-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby allegedly violated public ethics law’s by soliciting and accepting gifts related to a fundraising campaign last year.

The Baltimore City Board of Ethics released a full report on their findings Thursday.

They voted unanimously that Mosby violated ethics laws when the money raised during the campaign went towards he and his wife, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's, private legal expenses.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

In the meantime, the full investigative report can be read below.


