January 2025 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City wrapped the year 2024 with 201 homicides, down 60 from 2023.

In December 2024 Baltimore Police reported 18 murders.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is January 2025:

1/2/25 - 10:48pm: Two people, a 32-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, were shot in the 2600 block of E. Federal Street.

1/1/25 - 10:18pm: A 47-year-old man was shot during an attempted commercial armed robbery in the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street. He's expected to survive.

