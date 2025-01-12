Security guard shot at a McDonalds in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A security guard was shot at a Baltimore McDonald's. According to BPD, the security guard was taken to the hospital by medics who arrived at the scene.

Authorities say the guard was shot by an unidentified suspect during a physical altercation.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the McDonald's located at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Cold Spring Lane (4400 block of Reisterstown Road).

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Due to the victim's injuries, Homicide detectives have been notified. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.