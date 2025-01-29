Watch Now
Young Baltimore girl dies days after accidentally shooting self with stolen gun found at grandmother's home

BALTIMORE — A young girl has died days after accidentally shooting herself in the head with a stolen gun found at her grandmother's home.

Baltimore Police on Wednesday announced the death of 9-year-old E’vaa Sewell.

The tragic incident took place last Saturday in the 3500 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Detectives believe Sewell got a hold of the weapon while her grandmother was at work, accidentally pulling the trigger.

She passed away Tuesday.

Sewell's grandmother, 51-year-old Alethea Mitchell, now faces a slew of firearms charges.

The gun turned out to be stolen from North Carolina, and Mitchell is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior burglary and drug convictions.

"Our sweet little E'vaa was a student at Carter Elementary/Middle School," a Baltimore City Schools spokesperson confirmed.

