Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting victim runs to Baltimore elementary school for help, police investigating

Baltimore Police .jpeg
Jeff Hager
Baltimore Police .jpeg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Baltimore.

Officials say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the 3500 block of Garrison Avenue.

The victim fled the scene and ran to Liberty Elementary School for help.

School officials confirmed that the school was placed on lockdown as the police continued their investigation.

Authorities say the victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2466.

You can also call Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices