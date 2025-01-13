Shooting victim runs to Baltimore elementary school for help, police investigating

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Baltimore.

Officials say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the 3500 block of Garrison Avenue.

The victim fled the scene and ran to Liberty Elementary School for help.

School officials confirmed that the school was placed on lockdown as the police continued their investigation.

Authorities say the victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2466.

You can also call Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.