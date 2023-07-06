'It just felt like it wasn’t going to end': Nurse speaks on treating Brooklyn mass shooting victims

BALTIMORE — MedStar Harbor Hospital staff shared with WMAR what it was like treating the Brooklyn mass shooting victims.

“It just, it just felt like it wasn’t going to end," says Sarah Klipp, emergency department nurse.

Saturday, 19 of the 30 wounded in the mass shooting were taken to harbor hospital, only one was taken by ambulance.

Hospital staff had no idea what was in store for them as each person came though the door.

“This is not something I've ever seen before in the 20 years that I've been in the emergency department," says Dr. Alfie Mingo.

“I heard a gunshot wound came through the door, I stepped out, they had just gotten the first one back into the room, into the code room to stabilize them and as soon as they were coming back out the door opened up and they said we have four more. And everybody was like four more what? Because we have never had more than one or two come through the door at once, and then the door just kept opening throughout the next hour just kept opening with more and more victims coming through," Klipp said.

Despite their emergency room already having patients they were able to provide treatment to all 19 people, nine of them were taken to shock trauma with more serious injuries.

The hospital was able to discharge all of the patients they had with no deaths.

“I think that everyone put their best foot forward and gave all that they had that night," says Dr. Mingo.

Everyone in the building stepped in to help, even EMS and doctors from other parts of the hospital.

Klipp described the night as organized chaos and even though this situation was unique, the hospital was prepared to take on the challenge.

“You know you hear about mass shootings and you always hope that its not going to hit home and be close to home and in your community, but working in the emergency department you have to expect that one day it could happen," says Sarah.