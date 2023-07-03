Police search for 'Brooklyn Day' shooters that left two dead and 28 injured

BALTIMORE — Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the department believes multiple guns were shot by a number of people in the Brooklyn mass shooting.

Two people were killed and another 28 were injured; four of them still in critical condition.

Witnesses described the scene of the shooting as chaotic.

"There were young people running everywhere, lot of gun shots, it was just... Just hurtful, everyone running, out of breath crying cause they were witnesses. A lot of people were shot," said a woman who didn't want to be named.

The woman drove two people from the scene to the hospital in the back seat of her car.

"There were other people already there cause they were putting them in cars, there were other people coming behind me shot up and to watch all the families coming in, it was so devastating for like two hours, I just cried," she said.

Police have identified the two victims as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi. Many of the 28 other people shot were under the age of 18.

19 victims showed up to harbor medical, Dr. Hania Habeeb was called in to assist.

"I mean we've never been through anything like this before and I think that just experiencing that and not knowing if there was an active shooter or not," said Habeeb.

Brooklyn Day is an annual event in the Brooklyn area, community members say police have been here in years past, but questions have been asked why officers weren't there Saturday.

"This event did come up, I don't want to say it wasn't advertised like normal but we did not find it like we normally do, that's why we did not have the robust deployment like we did last year. Last year, we found out about it a few days ahead of time and were able to put together an officer plan. This year we did not find out about it at all until the day of," said Acting Commissioner Worley.

Acting Commissioner Worley said police staffing wasn't an issue for the event.