Doctors from area hospitals share how the latest mass shooting impacted them

BALTIMORE — Doctors from Shock Trauma and MedStar Harbor Hospital spoke about their experience with the mass shooting over the weekend.

RELATED: Two killed, 28 injured overnight in a mass shooting in South Baltimore

“I mean we have never been through anything like this before," says Dr. Hania Habeeb.

19 people flooding the emergency room at harbor east all with gunshot wounds which needed immediate care.

6 of the 19 were then taken to shock trauma, neither hospital knowing how many people were on the way, both hospitals prepared for the worst.

“We drill for these disasters but um, we’re never really sure how it’s going to work when it actually happens," says Dr. Thomas Scalea.

Apart of the preparation was locking down the hospitals making sure there is no threat to the patients who were getting treated.

READ MORE: Police search for 'Brooklyn Day' shooters that left two dead and 28 injured

Dr. Hania Habeeb said she didn’t even know if the shooter was close by, however, she said she did notice how quickly everyone took action to treat the patients.

“When I got there the situation was thankfully very calm compared to what I expected," says Dr. Habeeb.

Dr. Scalea says he hasn’t seen anything like this since the riots in 2015, when Freddie Gray was killed.

“This was as organized a response as I have ever seen," he says.

“We had all hands on deck I was seeing techs nurses, PA’s, physicians from the hospital all in our emergency department helping out," says Dr. Habeeb.

Both doctors say they are proud of the response from the medical staff and proud they were able to treat the 28 patients in their emergency rooms which already had other patients seeking treatment.

“The ED at harbor wasn’t empty and our TRU was far from empty on Saturday night at 1 o’clock," says Dr. Scalea.

As of Monday, only 7 patients are still in the hospital.

Some patients were treated at other area hospitals, two at Baltimore Washington Medical Center and the other seven at Union Memorial Hospital.