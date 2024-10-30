Illegal car rally broken up in Gambrills

GAMBRILLS, Md. — Maryland law enforcement broke up six illegal "car rallies" overnight Saturday, including one at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Anne Arundel County.

Two people were arrested - Anthony Sandoval, 19, of Parkville, and Shakari Prue, 21, of Jessup - and a stolen Corvette was recovered, said Maryland State Police in a press release.

Up to 350 participants gathered in parking lots in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties, trying to shut down intersections, said police.

One of the rallies was outside Target store, in Gambrills' Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Other rallies were reported between about 11:15 p.m. and 1:25 a.m. in Prince George's County.

The Maryland Car Rally task force has been cracking down on "exhibition events" since this summer. State Police noted that other participants in Saturday's rallies had been charged from prior events.

