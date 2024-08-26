5 charged in North Avenue "car rally"

BALTIMORE — Five people were arrested - including one who allegedly had a gun - during a "car rally" in north Baltimore this Saturday.

Police said they found participants in the illegal rally trying to take over the intersection of North Avenue and Eutaw Place.

While police were trying to disperse the crowd, a man was seen running toward a Volkswagen Golf with Pennsylvania tags with what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect - Jose Manuel Zapata, 26, of Pennsylvania - was arrested in a traffic stop on the car.

The other people arrested were:



Dylan Reyes, 23, of Laurel (charged with disorderly conduct and riot)

Jamal Mayo, 19, of Silver Spring (charged with disorderly conduct, riot, discharging fireworks illegally)

Irvin Leonidas Campos Solanos, 25 of Baltimore (charged on a warrant out of Delaware for vehicle theft)

Jordan Kenyatta Okubo, 20, of Temple Hills (charged with driving with unauthorized window tinting material, modifying a vehicle's exhaust to cause excessive noise, failing to pull over when signaled by police, changing design of vehicle lamps, and charges related to driving an uninsured vehicle)

The state's new car rally task forcealso arrested six people in Prince George's County for exhibition driving last month.