New state task force charges 6 in exhibition car rallies

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — An Essex man and a Baltimore man were among six people charged in exhibition car rallies, called "takeovers," in Prince George's County.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force responded to three separate car rallies throughout Prince George's County this month, according to a press release today.

Participants block "public roads for dangerous stunts," disrupt traffic, cause property damage and threaten the general public during these exhibition driving events - which have popped up in the Baltimore area in recent years as well - said Maryland State Police.

Police charged six people this month (either through a summons or an arrest warrant) in Prince George's County, including Jarard Walters, 21, of Essex, and Malik Coleman, 21, of Baltimore.

A new street-racing law also went into effect in June, which says anyone caught racing in Maryland faces up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine. Baltimore City originally passed the law in 2022.

The Car Rally Task Force, a joint effort between State Police and other local agencies, was also launched in June.

The Task Force has stepped up patrols in hotspot areas.