Police make arrests at car rallies around the state, up to 500 people gathered

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police have made multiple arrests throughout the state at various car rallies.

Police say they disrupted 12 of these events.

Up to 500 people were gathered at parking lots.

Police responded to the following locations:



8 p.m.: 4732-5400 Auth Pl

8:25 p.m.: 4900 Beech Rd

8:48 p.m.: 1811 Cabin Branch Dr

9:25 p.m.: 4870-488 Walden Lane

10:34 p.m.: 4041 Powder Mill Rd

10:58 p.m.: 9600 Ft Meade Rd

11:26 p.m.: 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy

11:40 p.m.: 6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr

12:01 a.m.: 7500 Connelly Dr

12:04 a.m.: Route 29 N.

12:34 a.m.: 1101 Wilson Dr

12:58 a.m.: 2704 Washington Blvd

Arrests were made that evening with additional participants having been charged from previous events.

Here are the list of arrests:

