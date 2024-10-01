Police make arrests at car rallies around the state, up to 500 people gathered

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police have made multiple arrests throughout the state at various car rallies.
Police say they disrupted 12 of these events.
Up to 500 people were gathered at parking lots.
Police responded to the following locations:
- 8 p.m.: 4732-5400 Auth Pl
- 8:25 p.m.: 4900 Beech Rd
- 8:48 p.m.: 1811 Cabin Branch Dr
- 9:25 p.m.: 4870-488 Walden Lane
- 10:34 p.m.: 4041 Powder Mill Rd
- 10:58 p.m.: 9600 Ft Meade Rd
- 11:26 p.m.: 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy
- 11:40 p.m.: 6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr
- 12:01 a.m.: 7500 Connelly Dr
- 12:04 a.m.: Route 29 N.
- 12:34 a.m.: 1101 Wilson Dr
- 12:58 a.m.: 2704 Washington Blvd
Arrests were made that evening with additional participants having been charged from previous events.
Here are the list of arrests:
- Jonathan Alonso Berrios-Cabrera, 18 – charged with fleeing and eluding police, negligent and reckless driving, and other traffic related offenses.
- Cregory Curry, 27 — charged on a criminal summons for exhibition driving, as well as, fleeing and eluding police.
- Keanu Grissett, 23– charged by the Laurel City Police Department with theft of a motor vehicle and display of a stolen license plate. Additionally, the Laurel City Police Department arrested Raquan Stephon West, 28,on outstanding warrants.
- Jamari McLaurin, 25, and Malek Omaryi Saviion Kingsberry, 26 – charged by the Anne Arundel County Police Department with several firearm-related offenses.