Hozier, Alanis Morissette to play Merriweather next year

COLUMBIA, Md. — Hozier and Alanis Morissette are among the artists who will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion next year, announced the venue today.

SInger/songwriter Hozier will bring his "Unreal Earth" tour to Columbia on May 17. Tickets go on sale at noon Nov. 17 at LiveNation.com.

Alanis Morissette, who was also in Maryland recently for the Oceans Calling festival, will be at Merriweather on June 29.

Her "Triple Moon" tour will feature special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, as well as Morgan Wade.

The presale starts Nov. 14, and general ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 on Alanis.com.

Merriweather also recently announced that '90s stars Hootie & the Blowfish, and New Kids on the Block, will perform there in 2024 as well.