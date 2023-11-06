Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Merriweather this summer

COLUMBIA, Md. — Iconic '90s rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion this August, in a show that will feature fellow '90s charttoppers Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Known for the smash hit "Only Wanna Be With You," as well as the popular "Hold My Hand," Let Her Cry," and "Time," Hootie & the Blowfish are stopping in Howard County as part of their Summer Camp With Trucks tour in 2024, announced Live Nation.

They'll be at Merriweather on Aug. 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, via Hootie.com, with presale access for Hootie's e-newsletter subscribers starting at noon Nov. 7.

Another major '90s pop group, New Kids on the Block, will also play Merriweather next August.

This is Hootie & the Blowfish's first full tour since 2019. Hootie - composed of lead singer Darius Rucker, alongside Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld - became stars with their debut album "Cracked Rear View," which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in music history, said Live Nation. They also have 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

Alt-rock favorite Collective Soul became known for the hits "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know." Edwin McCain is known for the the romantic ballad "I'll Be."

