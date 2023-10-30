New Kids on the Block coming to Merriweather in 2024

COLUMBIA, Md. — It's going to be a very '90s summer in Columbia next year. Merriweather Post Pavilion is set to host pop icons New Kids on the Block, along with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The New Kids - known for their 1988are reimagining their 1990 Magic Summer tour, which was a sold-out tour at the height of the band's success, said Live Nation in a press release about the new tour.

Now, the 2024 Magic Summer Tour will be making a stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Aug. 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will be in Howard County on the heels of the release of "The Block Revisited," which comes out Nov. 3 and celebrates 15 years since the New Kids reunited. A new promotional video for the tour shows the band coming back to life as their official dolls, with a cameo by Andrea Barber of "Full House."

Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement: