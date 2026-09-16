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Help Fill the House for domestic abuse survivors in Maryland. Here's what to bring.

WMAR and Weis Markets collect donations for House of Ruth Maryland on Oct. 14 in Towson. Here's what to bring.
Help fill the house for House of Ruth Maryland
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BALTIMORE, Md. — For 10 years, WMAR, Weis Markets, and viewers from across Maryland have come together to help families escaping domestic abuse start over.

Join House of Ruth Maryland and WMAR-2 News and help us Fill the House on October 14 at Towson Place in the Weis parking lot located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., where we’ll be accepting donations of:

  • Donation Wish List:
    • New twin and queen bedsheet sets
    • New standard-sized pillows
    • New twin and queen blankets
    • New twin and queen inflatable mattresses
    • New bath towels, hand towels, washcloths
    • New pots & pans sets
    • New dishware sets
    • New cooking and eating utensils
    • New women’s and children’s underwear
    • Size 6, 7, 8 diapers; size 3T, 4T, 5T toddler training pants
    • Deodorant, skin lotion
    • Laundry detergent, dish soap, sponges 
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There are 16 Weis locations across our area where you can donate.

10825 Birmingham WayWoodstock
7200 Holabird AvenueDundalk
7848 Wise AvenueDundalk
165 Orville RoadMiddle River
9613M Harford RoadCarney
1080 Maiden Choice LaneArbutus
4126 East Joppa RoadBaltimore
550 West MacPhail RoadBel Air
9400 Scott Moore WayPerry Hall
943 Pulaski HighwayHavreDeGrace
7927 Belair Road Suite SBaltimore
1238 Putty Hill AvenueTowson
7005 Security Blvd.Windsor Mill
6375 Monroe AvenueEldersburg
9251 Lakeside BoulevardOwings Mills
10 Village Center RoadReisterstown

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