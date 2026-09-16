Help Fill the House for domestic abuse survivors in Maryland. Here's what to bring.

BALTIMORE, Md. — For 10 years, WMAR, Weis Markets, and viewers from across Maryland have come together to help families escaping domestic abuse start over.
Join House of Ruth Maryland and WMAR-2 News and help us Fill the House on October 14 at Towson Place in the Weis parking lot located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., where we’ll be accepting donations of:
- Donation Wish List:
- New twin and queen bedsheet sets
- New standard-sized pillows
- New twin and queen blankets
- New twin and queen inflatable mattresses
- New bath towels, hand towels, washcloths
- New pots & pans sets
- New dishware sets
- New cooking and eating utensils
- New women’s and children’s underwear
- Size 6, 7, 8 diapers; size 3T, 4T, 5T toddler training pants
- Deodorant, skin lotion
- Laundry detergent, dish soap, sponges
There are 16 Weis locations across our area where you can donate.
|10825 Birmingham Way
|Woodstock
|7200 Holabird Avenue
|Dundalk
|7848 Wise Avenue
|Dundalk
|165 Orville Road
|Middle River
|9613M Harford Road
|Carney
|1080 Maiden Choice Lane
|Arbutus
|4126 East Joppa Road
|Baltimore
|550 West MacPhail Road
|Bel Air
|9400 Scott Moore Way
|Perry Hall
|943 Pulaski Highway
|HavreDeGrace
|7927 Belair Road Suite S
|Baltimore
|1238 Putty Hill Avenue
|Towson
|7005 Security Blvd.
|Windsor Mill
|6375 Monroe Avenue
|Eldersburg
|9251 Lakeside Boulevard
|Owings Mills
|10 Village Center Road
|Reisterstown
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