Help Fill the House for domestic abuse survivors in Maryland. Here's what to bring.

BALTIMORE, Md. — For 10 years, WMAR, Weis Markets, and viewers from across Maryland have come together to help families escaping domestic abuse start over.

Join House of Ruth Maryland and WMAR-2 News and help us Fill the House on October 14 at Towson Place in the Weis parking lot located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., where we’ll be accepting donations of:



Donation Wish List:

New twin and queen bedsheet sets New standard-sized pillows New twin and queen blankets New twin and queen inflatable mattresses New bath towels, hand towels, washcloths New pots & pans sets New dishware sets New cooking and eating utensils New women’s and children’s underwear Size 6, 7, 8 diapers; size 3T, 4T, 5T toddler training pants Deodorant, skin lotion Laundry detergent, dish soap, sponges



WMAR

There are 16 Weis locations across our area where you can donate.



10825 Birmingham Way Woodstock 7200 Holabird Avenue Dundalk 7848 Wise Avenue Dundalk 165 Orville Road Middle River 9613M Harford Road Carney 1080 Maiden Choice Lane Arbutus 4126 East Joppa Road Baltimore 550 West MacPhail Road Bel Air 9400 Scott Moore Way Perry Hall 943 Pulaski Highway HavreDeGrace 7927 Belair Road Suite S Baltimore 1238 Putty Hill Avenue Towson 7005 Security Blvd. Windsor Mill 6375 Monroe Avenue Eldersburg 9251 Lakeside Boulevard Owings Mills 10 Village Center Road Reisterstown

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.