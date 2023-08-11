Health experts talk vaccines, BG.5 COVID variant with cooler months ahead

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Thankfully, it's been a long time since we've had to talk seriously about COVID-19.

Just in time for the cool months, and the school months, there's a new variant out there. The good news is, the experts tell WMAR we're much better equipped to handle it now than we've ever been.

"Anytime we see increases in cases, we also want to pay attention to why—what might be driving that," said Dr. Andy Pekosz, a virologist and professor with Johns Hopkins.

Pekosz says our immunity against COVID-19 has been waning. He tells WMAR a new vaccine, out this fall, will do well against the new EG.5 variant.

The CDC hasn't released guidance yet on who should get it first - but if you haven't gotten one in a while, Pekosz advises planning on getting one.

"In a couple of weeks, we should have an updated COVID vaccine that is a much better match to the circulating variants. So what I would suggest is wait for that vaccine to become available and then try to be the first one in line to get that one. Because that one will provide better protection against the currently circulating variants," Pekosz explained.

In the near future, places like school, and basically anywhere indoors, will make it easier for people to get sick. Health departments, like the one in Anne Arundel County, will be on the ready to keep track of any potential outbreaks.

"We want to make sure the kids are protected for everything, so they stay in school," said Jen Schneider, director of disease prevention and management with the Anne Arundel County Dept. of Health.

Its health department is helping families get ready with back-to-school vaccines. COVID shots are in stock for all ages, too.

"It's really important, especially as we are getting into the respiratory season, so in the fall, for everybody to get vaccinated, especially because there's this new variant," said Schneider.

While those images of hospitals being overwhelmed with patients are ostensibly past us - there is a growing number of hospital positives. At the beginning of July, there were 57 statewide. On Monday, there were 125. Again, still low, and so is the rate of death.

But the increase in COVID cases is maintaining the attention of the medical community.

"We’re particularly watching the surge now, but there’s an expectation that when fall comes around that we will also see an additional surge of cases, because the virus is now going to be in environments where it’s easier to transmit," Pekosz added.