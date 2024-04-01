Watch Now
Headlines for Monday, April 1, 2024

Your afternoon update from WMAR-2 News
Posted at 12:14 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 12:17:49-04

BALTIMORE, MD — It's Monday, April 1st, and here is what's happening around Baltimore. We're expecting an update today on the Key Bridge Collapse and we'll stream that live for you.

  • Unified Command is working on a temporary channel around the wreckage so essential commercial vessels can get into the port
    • Its believed that 3-4,000 TONS of wreckage sank as deep as 50 feet into the Patapsco River.
  • The FBI is reminding drone pilots, professionals, and amateurs, that there is a no-fly zone around the collapse site.

You've no doubt been caught in the rain. We've got your forecast, but also take a look at this blog from Meteorologist Ally Blake on what to expect over the next couple of days.

