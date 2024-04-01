Headlines for Monday, April 1, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD — It's Monday, April 1st, and here is what's happening around Baltimore. We're expecting an update today on the Key Bridge Collapse and we'll stream that live for you.
- Unified Command is working on a temporary channel around the wreckage so essential commercial vessels can get into the port
- Its believed that 3-4,000 TONS of wreckage sank as deep as 50 feet into the Patapsco River.
- The FBI is reminding drone pilots, professionals, and amateurs, that there is a no-fly zone around the collapse site.
Watch this update for more details on these 2 top stories & Maryland's Most Accurate Forecast.
April 1 2024 Headlines
You've no doubt been caught in the rain. We've got your forecast, but also take a look at this blog from Meteorologist Ally Blake on what to expect over the next couple of days.