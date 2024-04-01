Headlines for Monday, April 1, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD — It's Monday, April 1st, and here is what's happening around Baltimore. We're expecting an update today on the Key Bridge Collapse and we'll stream that live for you.



Unified Command is working on a temporary channel around the wreckage so essential commercial vessels can get into the port

Its believed that 3-4,000 TONS of wreckage sank as deep as 50 feet into the Patapsco River.

The FBI is reminding drone pilots, professionals, and amateurs, that there is a no-fly zone around the collapse site.

