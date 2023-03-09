Hammerjacks up for lease less than two years after reopening in South Baltimore's entertainment district

BALTIMORE — The Hammerjacks venue in South Baltimore's entertainment district appears to already be up for lease.

It was less than two-years ago when Hammerjacks was reimagined as a multipurpose outdoor facility designed especially for tailgating.

RELATED: Hammerjacks is coming back as a tailgating hot spot across from M&T Bank Stadium

Now part of the recently named Walk at Warner Street, the 24,000 square foot facility sits at 1300 Russell Street across from M&T Bank Stadium.

The area also includes the new Topgolf location and Horseshoe Casino. A concert venue called the Paramount Theater is currently under construction as well.

Originally established in 1977, Hammerjacks started out as a gritty dive bar in a converted rowhome on Charles Street. It later moved into a larger space on South Howard Street, which soon became a Baltimore fixture that featured legendary rock performances.

Joan Jett even shot the music video for “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” there. Iron Maiden featured the old club on the cover of their 1986 album “Somewhere In Time," while John Waters filmed scenes for “Serial Mom” inside the club.

The Maryland Stadium Authority took ownership in 1997, in order to create a parking lot for the new Ravens Stadium.

A few years later Hammerjacks made a brief comeback as a dance club on Guilford Avenue, before closing its doors in 2006.

That brings us to where we are now.

Trout Daniel & Associates is handling the listing. According to their website they're looking for a tenant willing to sign a 10 year lease.

The price they say can be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.