Hammerjacks is coming back as a tailgating hot spot across from M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — Hammerjacks is coming back.

This time, as a multipurpose outdoor venue designed especially for tailgating.

Construction of the new location is underway at 1300 Russell Street, across from M&T Bank Stadium.

It's scheduled to open in time for the 2021 Ravens home opener.

The new location will feature an outdoor space with shipping containers re-purposed into food and beverage stations capable of hosting all kinds of live events, big and small.

Hammerjacks was originally established in 1977 as a gritty dive bar located in a converted rowhouse on Charles Street. It then moved into a larger space on South Howard Street, where rock legends performed .

Joan Jett even shot the music video for “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” there. Iron Maiden featured the club on the cover of their 1986 album “Somewhere In Time," while John Waters filmed scenes for “Serial Mom” inside the club.

The Maryland Stadium Authority took ownership in 1997, in order to create a parking lot for the new Ravens stadium.

A few years later Hammerjacks made a brief comeback as a dance club on Guilford Avenue, before closing its doors in 2006.

Tailgating tickets are already on sale here.

