Introducing The Walk at Warner Street, South Baltimore's Entertainment District

BALTIMORE — Introducing The Walk at Warner Street.

That's the name of South Baltimore's newly formed entertainment district, that sits between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe Casino.

The area is continuing to be redeveloped with construction underway for a new concert venue called The Paramount Theater.

“The Walk @ Warner Street is the name just given to the new entertainment complex on Warner Street next to M&T Bank Stadium. Officials say The Paramount Theater, Top Golf complex, and Horseshoe Casino will be transforming south Balt. into an entertainment go to spot. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/Xqm5wwQpq3 — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromWMAR) October 25, 2022

It's not clear when the building will be finished.

Topgolf will also open their newest location there on Friday.