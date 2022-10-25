Watch Now
Introducing The Walk at Warner Street, South Baltimore's Entertainment District

Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 16:08:23-04

BALTIMORE — Introducing The Walk at Warner Street.

That's the name of South Baltimore's newly formed entertainment district, that sits between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe Casino.

The area is continuing to be redeveloped with construction underway for a new concert venue called The Paramount Theater.

It's not clear when the building will be finished.

Topgolf will also open their newest location there on Friday.

