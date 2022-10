BALTIMORE — Construction is underway on a new concert venue across from M&T bank stadium.

Tomorrow, executives from the Ravens, Horseshoe casino and Topgolf will share their plans for the project as well as announce the name.

Paramount Baltimore first announced its partnership with the horseshoe back in 2016.

The development company says the music venue will be built first and then a retail building on warner street..

It's not clear when the construction will be finished.