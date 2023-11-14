Groups team up to make sure the littlest passengers are safe in vehicles

BALTIMORE, MD — It was a big day for keeping children safe in cars.

ShareBaby, a Baltimore-area non-profit, along with Heritage and the MileOne Autogroup's philanthropic arm MileOneCares, worked together to distribute 300 new car seats to families in need.

ShareBaby partners got training on proper car seat installation from Maryland Kids in Safety Seats (KISS).

The program is funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office and works to reduce injuries and death among Maryland's children by helping people not only get car seats, but show them how to use car seats properly.

Following the training each family got a free car seat. Representatives from each partner organization will also be in attendance to receive additional seats. Those seats will be distributed in their respective communities.

With the additional donation of 300 car seats for this year’s event, MileOneCares will be on target to distribute over 1,000 car seats by the end of 2023.

According to KISS 50% of car seats are installed incorrectly. When used properly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.