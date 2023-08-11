Grocery Outlet supermarket to open in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A new supermarket is coming to Owings Mills, announced Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, which is set to open next year on Liberty Road in Milford Mill, is also opening soon on Reisterstown Road near Gwynnbrook Avenue, in the former Shoppers space next door to Ollie's.

Jones said on Facebook today:

As you know, I announced in November 2022 that Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will replace the former Giant Food at the Milford Mill Shopping Center on Liberty Road. This national grocer with over five-hundred locations across the nation sells quality, brand-name groceries. Today, however, I am proud to announce that another Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will replace the former Shoppers on 1120 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.





This adds to our ongoing efforts in addressing vacant store fronts and delivering on the needs of our community. In addition, these tireless efforts to replace former grocery stores with new grocery stores creates jobs. More importantly, it provides jobs and opportunities for community members to only travel short a distance while feeding their families.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market just opened this summer in Edgewood, Harford County, and opened last year in Elkton, Cecil County.