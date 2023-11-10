Grocery Outlet opens new store in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Residents in Glen Burnie will now have another option for groceries.

On Thursday Grocery Outlet opened its newest store.

The store will create 35 jobs and is one of 450 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

A $1,000 donation was presented on behalf of the store independent operators Hussain and Ambreen Zaidi to Hope For All, whose mission is to provide furniture, household items, and clothing to people in the community who are without the financial means to meet their basic needs.

The first 100 customers received a Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift card in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500.

The store is located on 78 Mountain Road.