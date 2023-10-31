Grocery Outlet Bargain Market coming to Overlea area

OVERLEA, Md. — The rapidly-expanding Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening its next store in northeast Baltimore County.

A "Coming Soon" sign was up on the shuttered Horizon Cinemas building in the Belair Beltway Plaza shopping center, off of Belair Road near I-695.

No further information about the store was available. David S. Brown Enterprises, which leases the shopping center, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment; Grocery Outlet also hasn't posted any information about that location online.

Grocery Outlet recently opened in Catonsville and Edgewood (Harford County).

It's planning to open in Milford Mill and Owings Mills.

Horizon Cinemas closed earlier this year.