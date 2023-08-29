Watch Now
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to open on Baltimore National Pike

Posted at 3:44 PM, Aug 29, 2023
CATONSVILLE, Md. — The supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is getting ready to open its latest store, on Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville.

Grocery Outlet will open Sept. 7 at 6510 Baltimore National Pike, near Nuwood Drive.

Customers can enter between Aug. 28 and Oct. 5 for a chance to win $1,000 in free groceries.

Grocery Outlet also announced plans previously to open in Owings Mills and in Milford Mill. The company had targeted Maryland for expansion, with supermarkets opening in Elkton, Salisbury and Hagerstown last year.

