Gov. Moore removes Hogan appointed Stadium Authority chairman as Orioles lease looms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday announced plans to remove Thomas Kelso from his post as Maryland Stadium Authority chairman.

The move comes as a February 1 deadline looms for the Orioles to exercise a five-year extension at Camden Yards.

Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos has repeatedly stated the team has no intentions of leaving Baltimore, but he and his brother remain embroiled in lawsuits over team ownership which could impact its future.

Just last April the Maryland General Assembly passed $1.2 billion in public funding to reimagine Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium.

Meanwhile the Ravens already committed to a long term lease extension earlier this month. It was Kelso who helped arrange that agreement.

Although Moore provided no reason for his dismissal, Kelso has close ties with former Governor Larry Hogan, who appointed him chairman in March of 2015.

Kelso also served as Finance Chairman for Hogan's 2018 reelection campaign.

Aside from uncertainty surrounding the Orioles, Kelso's departure comes at a time when Maryland is also pushing to have the Washington Commanders remain in Prince George's County.

A spokesperson for Moore said the administration would continue working with Kelso until his replacement is named sometime in the near future.

As for the status of the Orioles, Moore's office said this.

"The MSA has a long history of partnership and collaboration with the Orioles, and is going to continue carrying on that tradition."

