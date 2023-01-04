New lease agreement would keep Ravens in Baltimore for the next 15 years

BALTIMORE — The Ravens appear to be staying put in Baltimore for the long haul.

On Wednesday the Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to approve a new lease between the team and Stadium Authority that would keep the Ravens at their current location for the next 15 years.

Although the current lease wasn't set to expire until December 31 of 2027, the Stadium Authority is anticipating having to issue bonds in the near future for improvements and renovations prompting both sides to negotiate a new agreement.

Like the current lease, the Ravens would pay no rent and only be responsible for paying operations and maintenance costs.

In return the Ravens would be required to play all home games at the stadium, with limited exceptions, and to also remain in Baltimore throughout the remainder of the contract, or else be subject to legal remedies including but not limited to the recovery of liquidated damages.

The Ravens would also retain all revenue from the use and operation of the stadium, including special events such as concerts and soccer games.

Of the 10 percent admissions and amusement tax imposed by the State, the Stadium Authority would collect 80 percent with Baltimore City getting 20 percent. If the tax were to increase over the course of the lease, the Ravens would receive a credit towards operations and maintenance.

After the deal expires, the Ravens have the option to re-up for two additional five-year terms.