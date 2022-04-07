Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland House approves bill to entice Washington Commanders to stay in state

Washington Commanders logo
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)<br/><br/>
A Washington Commanders sign is shown as they unveil their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.
Washington Commanders logo
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 07:15:14-04

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — To encourage the Washington Commanders to stay in Maryland, the Maryland House has approved a measure with a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation's capital.

The bill approved Wednesday doesn't include money for a new stadium for the NFL team.

The House voted 121-10 for the bill, which now goes to the Senate with less than a week to go in the state's legislative session.

The measure would authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to use money from the state lottery to build infrastructure in Prince George's County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019