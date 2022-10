BALTIMORE — A bitter family feud over who will control the assets of the owner of the Baltimore Orioles continues Thursday in court.

Earlier this year, Lou Angelos filed a lawsuit against his brother and 80-year-old mother, Georgia, over control of the team.

Their father 93-year-old Peter Angelos owns the Orioles as well as a personal injury law firm.

Thursday's hearing is in Baltimore county and is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The trial is scheduled for July 2023.