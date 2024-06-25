Gov. Moore offers condolences to Rachel Morin's family

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore offered his condolences to the family of Rachel Morin Tuesday afternoon.

The governor reached out to Patty Morin, Rachel's mother, and his expressed his deep condolences for the loss of her daughter.

Rachel was murdered while hiking on the Ma and Pa Trail in Harford County in August 2023.

This call follows a call from former President Donald Trump who reached out to Patty on June 20, 2024.

Patty was grateful for the gesture.

"Hearing from Governor Moore today meant the world to me. It’s a reassurance that Rachel has not been forgotten, and it helps to know we have the support of our state’s highest office as we continue to seek justice for her," Patty said.

The suspect in Rachel's murder, Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, was arrested and extradited to Maryland.

He spent months on the run leading investigators on a nationwide manhunt.

RELATED: Arrest made in Rachel Morin murder case, suspect apprehended in Tulsa

Hernandez was in the U.S. illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He entered the country on February 13, 2023, near El Paso, Texas, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration officer.

To view a full recap of the Rachel Morin case, click here