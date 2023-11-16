Former Ravens team up with nonprofit to get snacks to kids in need

BALTIMORE — With excitement building for the Ravens' Thursday night matchup against the Bengals on WMAR - let's talk about some great work being done off the field.

With the help of some former Baltimore Ravens, a local nonprofit is working to make sure kids don't go hungry in school.

The nonprofit raised money Wednesday night at Little Havana Restaurant in Federal Hill to feed kids in our area living with food insecurity.

Melissa Martin founded "Stanley Snacks" - affectionately referring to herself as "the snack lady." The nonprofit works to serve 7400 children a month in Baltimore City and County schools.

"I need to make sure that our students in Baltimore City and County know that there's somebody out there who cares, and that there's hope to get to the next level," Martin said.

All of what was raised Wednesday will go toward snacks for the kids in the 18 schools with whom the nonprofit works, Martin told WMAR.

"We have a silent auction, we have players who are going to sign autographs and take photos and just have a fun filled night," Martin explained Wednesday.

Martin was recognized as a Ravens Hometown Hero. On Wednesday night, Ravens of the not-so-distant past joined her at the fundraiser.

"It's just an amazing opportunity to help out an great organization. Listen - Stanley Snacks does great work in the community," Matt Lawrence, a former Ravens running back, told WMAR.

Lawrence was among half a dozen other players to sign autographs and assist with the charity work.

"This is amazing work - because kids all over the city need to be seen. And sometimes you when go into school hungry, it's hard to focus. When we give them nutritious things to eat, they feel seen they feel heard they feel encouraged, and they know they can give their best foot forward in school," Lawrence added.