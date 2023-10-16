Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Ravens player donates to Baltimore teachers

Calais Campbell launches "100 Sack Give Back" initiative
Calais Campbell
Shawn Stepner
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell on the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp
Calais Campbell
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 12:05:10-04

BALTIMORE — Former Ravens player Calais Campbell is giving back to the city where he once played, by making a donation to 25 teachers in Baltimore.

It's part of a "100 Sack Give Back" initiative that Campbell, a former Ravens defensive end, is spearheading after recording his 100th career sack.

Campbell is giving $500 each to 100 teachers nationwide - 25 in each of the cities he's played professional football in (Baltimore, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Atlanta).

Each teacher is getting $500 to spend on items for their classrooms.

The funds total $100,000, and are being distributed from Campbell's CRC Foundation through the Kids in Need Foundation.

Campbell played three seasons with the Ravens, from 2020 to 2022; he's now with the Atlanta Falcons.

He said in a statement:

Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That's why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community.

Campbell has done a number of other prominent community projects before, including giving out Thanksgiving food bags at the Weinberg Y in Waverly, offering Baltimoreans emergency bill assistance, and donating 5,000 Campbell's products to the Maryland Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices