Former Ravens player donates to Baltimore teachers

BALTIMORE — Former Ravens player Calais Campbell is giving back to the city where he once played, by making a donation to 25 teachers in Baltimore.

It's part of a "100 Sack Give Back" initiative that Campbell, a former Ravens defensive end, is spearheading after recording his 100th career sack.

Campbell is giving $500 each to 100 teachers nationwide - 25 in each of the cities he's played professional football in (Baltimore, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Atlanta).

Each teacher is getting $500 to spend on items for their classrooms.

The funds total $100,000, and are being distributed from Campbell's CRC Foundation through the Kids in Need Foundation.

Campbell played three seasons with the Ravens, from 2020 to 2022; he's now with the Atlanta Falcons.

He said in a statement:

Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That's why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community.

Campbell has done a number of other prominent community projects before, including giving out Thanksgiving food bags at the Weinberg Y in Waverly, offering Baltimoreans emergency bill assistance, and donating 5,000 Campbell's products to the Maryland Food Bank.