Ravens' Calais Campbell providing Thanksgiving food bags ahead of holiday

BALTIMORE — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and putting a meal on the table may be difficult for some.

Baltimore Ravens' Calais Campbell is making sure some families don't go without this year by passing out Thanksgiving food bags at the Weinberg YMCA in Waverly.

Some Baltimore residents are singing their gratitude to the Ravens for the chance to provide a turkey dinner to their family this year, who may have otherwise gone without.

"We was wondering where we're going to get a turkey from. We didn't know and we just prayed, and God made way and touched the Ravens and they gave it to us" said Sandra Adams, a Thanksgiving food bag recipient.

Campbell and his CRC Foundation partnered with the Weinberg YMCA to make sure 200 families will not go hungry this Thanksgiving holiday.

"During the holidays, I know with us growing up, people are in need of getting a full meal to feed their family. So for the past 12 years, we've been doing these giveaways" said the Defensive End.

Campbell's goals include providing each family with a turkey, sides and cooking utensils.

He says it's his duty to give back, as he recalls times growing up when his family needed help getting a Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

"There were times where we were really good and didn't need a lot of help and there were time where we needed a lot of help. We wouldn't have been able to have a Thanksgiving dinner if it wasn't for help so I’ll never forget that,” said Campbell.

Some show their appreciation for the free meal because feeding a family of eight during the holiday doesn't come cheap.

"I don't know what to say to express it, but it's really great because having a big family and having to feed it on Thanksgiving is really something I enjoy doing and the fact that I’ve not had to spend money to buy what I have to feed them is really very good,” said Lydia Stamper, a Thanksgiving food bag recipient.

This is one of five events for turkey giveaways by players from the Baltimore Ravens, where over a thousand families will be fed.