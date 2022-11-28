Ravens' Defensive End Calais Campbell helps feed the hungry

BALTIMORE — He doesn't only share his name with a major soup company, but a pension for feeding the hungry.

Raven's Defensive End Calais Campbell teamed up with Campbell's Soup to donate 5,000 Campbell's products to the Maryland Food Bank. He even helped unload the truck himself and then, along with his mom, went to work sorting the food. He says it means a lot to know he's helping give back.

"For us who have been very, very fortunate, its our duty to give back to those who are less fortunate." - Calais Campbell, Ravens' Defensive End

It's part of a larger Campbell's Soup campaign where they donate 25 of their products for each tackle by Ravens' defense throughout the season. To put that in perspective, The Ravens' average about 56 tackles per game according to teamrankings.com. So that's 1,400 items per game.

