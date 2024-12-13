Former Pentagon official sentenced to federal prison for dog fighting ring

BALTIMORE — A former Pentagon official has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for his role in a dog fighting ring.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield, Jr. also has six months of home detention, a $20,000 fine and was ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $21, 576.

Moorefield was Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications, for Office of the Secretary of Defense.

An investigation was launched into Moorefield in 2018 after two dogs were found dead in a plastic dog food bag in Annapolis.

Investigators soon uncovered his role in a group known as the "DMV Board," which operated in and around Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

He operated under the name “Geehad Kennels” and had used his home to keep, train and breed dogs for fighting for over 20 years.

Moorefield and Mario Damon Flythe, another person involved in the ring, used an encrypted messaging app to discuss nationwide dog fighting operations.

Prosecutors say the two exchanged videos of dog fighting, while arranging and coordinating fights.

They also reportedly spoke about dogs who died and betting on fights.

There was also talk on the app of how to avoid law enforcement.

In September 2023, search warrants were executed at their homes.

12 dogs were seized between them.

Flythe is set to be sentenced on January 23, 2025.