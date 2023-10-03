Senior Pentagon official among two Anne Arundel County residents federally charged in dog fighting ring

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A senior Pentagon official is among two Anne Arundel County residents federally charged for allegedly promoting a dog fighting ring.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield, Jr., 62, of Arnold, and Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie, are accused of using an encrypted messaging app to discuss nationwide dog fighting operations.

While using the app, Moorefield, a Deputy Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Department of Defense, used the name “Geehad Kennels” with Flythe going by “Razor Sharp Kennels.”

Prosecutors say the two exchanged videos of dog fighting, and arranged and coordinated fights.

They also reportedly talked about betting on dogs and spoke about those who died from fighting.

In the app there were apparently talks on how to avoid law enforcement.

On September 6 federal agents executed search warrants at Moorefield and Flythe’s homes. F

They recovered twelve dogs along with veterinary steroids, training schedules, a blood stained carpet, and a weighted dog vest marked “Geehad Kennels.”

Also seized was a device equipped with an electrical plug and jumper cables, which is believed to be used to execute dogs that lose fights.

If convicted, both men face a maximum five-years behind bars. They've been released from custody pending trial.

