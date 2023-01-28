Watch Now
Fire crews rescue two children in rowhome fire

Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 13:30:20-05

BALTIMORE — Two children were rescued from a two-story rowhome fire Saturday in East Baltimore.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street for reports of fire and possible people trapped.

Firefighters rescued two children from the home. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire and the severity of the children's injuries remain unknown at this time.

