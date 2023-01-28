Fire crews rescue two children in rowhome fire

BALTIMORE — Two children were rescued from a two-story rowhome fire Saturday in East Baltimore.
Crews responded to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street for reports of fire and possible people trapped.
Firefighters rescued two children from the home. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire and the severity of the children's injuries remain unknown at this time.
#BCFD responded to the 1600blk of E. Oliver St. Upon arrival units discovered 2 story dwelling with fire showing & reports of people trapped. FF’s quickly rescued 2 children that were transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/9vSvg3Myio— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 28, 2023