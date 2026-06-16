Federal emergency loans now available for farms impacted by late April freeze

Some good news for farms and wineries across the state after they were devastated by a late April freeze earlier this year.

Federal help approved after late April freeze USDA to help Maryland farmers impacted by April crop freeze

The USDA issued a disaster declaration for Maryland in connection to the April 21 freeze, allowing affected businesses to apply for low-interest emergency loans and credit extensions. This comes after Governor Moore submitted a formal request in May to address the “catastrophic damage” where crop losses exceeded the required 30% threshold.

It’s welcome news for the family behind Linganore Winecellars in Mount Airy, run by father-daughter duo Anthony and Melissa Aellen.

“We’ve never had a freeze like this and we’ve been growing grapes since 1972,” Anthony Aellen said. “Sometimes you’re the windshield, and sometimes you’re the bug. And frankly, I don’t like being the bug.”

They estimate they’ve lost between 85-90% of their crop this year, with many dead vines that will need to be replaced.

Melissa also serves as president of the Maryland Wineries Association.

“It was just heartwarming to know that someone understands and cares and is listening to us and is willing to help us as best they can,” she said.

They’re one of many vineyards and farms in the state now grappling with the ripple effects of the freeze, that followed bouts of unseasonably warm days.

Including Maura Cahill who owns Penn Oaks, a boutique winery in Cooksville.

She estimates they lost at least 40 vines.

“This time for June, we should have a lot more leaf mass. This should look completely green everywhere,” Cahill explained.

Though Cahill, whose property is just 5 acres, says she’s looking at other options to mitigate her losses.

“It’s something that we will consider going forward just to see what our needs are going to be, but I’ll probably wait a little bit until I assess things a little bit further,” she said.

Cahill is looking into the Tree Assistance Program (TAP) through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency as well.

Even with the funds now made available, the Aellens say they've got their work cut out for them. And in the meantime to keep their business afloat and their 70 staff members employeed, they're exploring options like supplementing their products with grapes grown off site.